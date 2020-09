Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 02:45 Hits: 5

WHO in Indonesia says use of cheap antibody test gives travellers with nonreactive results a 'false sense of security'.

Read more https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/09/bali-covid-19-surge-blamed-inaccurate-rapid-tests-visitors-200907052734606.html