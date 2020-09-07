Make sure you watch 'Surge,' a documentary detailing Rep. Lauren Underwood's historic 2018 victory

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 23:00 Hits: 3

As we grow closer to what could be the defining election of our lifetime, we need to also take stock of the amazing gains we made in the historic 2018 midterm elections. Those victories, especially for women who flipped seats from red to blue, could be clear indicators pointing to Democratic victories in 2020.

The documentary film Surge, scheduled to air on Sept. 8, goes behind the scenes in three of those races.

.@SurgeTheMovie details the long odds Rep. Lauren Underwood faced in seeking to oust GOP incumbent Randy Hultgren in 2018. But this cycle, Underwood is heavily favored to hold on to her #IL14 seat https://t.co/JLxEsXBFz1 September 4, 2020

Roll Call reporters Bridget Bowman and Kate Ackley talked with the producers to write “Behind the scenes: ‘Surge’ follows 2018 wave of women candidates”:

Wendy Sachs and Hannah Rosenzweig, who directed and produced the film, said in an interview Wednesday that they wanted to capture what appeared to be history in the making. Following President Donald Trump’s election in 2016 and the historic Women’s March the day after his 2017 inauguration, a record number of women became candidates for office. Sachs said they intentionally featured women running to flip GOP-held seats. That focus is a key difference between "Surge" and "Knock Down the House," a documentary that followed women in 2018 who were taking on the Democratic establishment, including New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Even though Sanchez and Watson lost, Underwood and 23 women went on to flip Republican seats in 2018, handing Democrats their majority.

The Surge trailer:

Alyssa Milano, an executive producer on the film, said:

SURGE is a beautiful and impactful film that will inspire girls and women and all people to get activated at the grassroots, use their voices and yes, see themselves as elected leaders. And while it’s vital that we must stay home to stay safe right now, we can’t forget that there is a critically important election in November.

At the recent Women in Texas Film Festival, filmmakers Hannah Rosenzweig and Wendy Sachs talked to female political leaders and two of the film’s subjects, Joanna Cattanach and Jana Sanchez.

As a Lauren Underwood fan, I’m elated to see her featured in a film like this. Follow her on Twitter and get involved with her campaign.

3️⃣weeks until vote-from-home ballots start being mailed 2️⃣months until November 3rd 1️⃣way you can help us stay in this fight:https://t.co/Ph3ot1rXtL September 3, 2020

Surge premieres on Sept. 8, 2020 at 9 PM on the SHOxBET channel.

Don’t miss it!

