Comedian defends real and fictitious villains using ‘conservative logic’ and it’s hilarious

If you spend any time on the internets, and if you have any conservative family members on social media that you still occasionally check in on, you might find yourself having to read through some profound rationalizing on behalf of an indefensible Republican administration.
Another example of class warfare. The left hate him because through hard work he became rich. It's an obvious attempt by leftists to crucify him in the mainstream media without one shred of proof. I have literally not seen one shred of proof of his guilt.
Convenient that the footage starts on Wile E Coyote but we don't see what Roadrunner was doing before hand. So this violent antifa roadrunner could be speeding around, looking for trouble and violence and the footage starts right when the Coyote is defending himself.
Big fan of rubber which is recyclable. Created jobs, industry, loved family values so much that he even let young children work alongside their parents. Sure some people died but everyone dies eventually. but how many more would have died if crooked Hillary had been in charge?
The whole philosophy of the Borg is togetherness and equality. The left pretends to want those things but it's obvious they just want to agitate. If leftists hate the Borg it's clear they stand for nothing
When a leftist opposes law and order you have to wonder their motivations. Seems to me the Empire brought peace to the galaxy and it was radical leftist terrorists that were destroying that peace. Why? Because they were sad that the government wasn't giving them handouts?
Literally creates jobs for the entire town. He then tries to block out the sun so the town needs more electricity and thus CREATES MORE JOBS and a violent antifa thug named Maggie shoots him for his trouble.
Great now the left is trying to besmirch a man who literally worked at CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS helping to cheer up sick kids by being a clown! Is there any low that the left won't sink to, attacking a children's entertainer? It's just sad.
Ask yourself what Mario is doing that Bowser needs to take the princess away? We've only ever heard one side of it in the MSM but it looks to me like Bowser is doing everything he can to protect princess peach from two vicious brothers who are nothing more than antifa thugs.
Loved his wives and kids and the left tries to turn family values into some sick power game, because that's all the left understand. Max was an outside agitator that teamed up with radical antifa Furiosa to stir up violence and trouble.
When Obama became the president to bring him to justice, things change.
- Didn't blow up anything personally - Wasn't even in america when 9/11 happened - Killed before he could stand trial (convenient) - Hated big government Yep, sounds like another victim of the "tolerant left"
So now we are just poisoning people we don't like? Sure he was young and when you're a teen you do some rebellious stuff but boys will be boys. Does that mean we poison them? Any teen who rides a skateboard or wears a backwards cap now should be poisoned?
And sadly, the way many conservatives are acting right now.
Literally the hardest working virus in 2020. Creating healthcare work, bringing people together, and by every measurable standard a raging success in the virus world but that doesn't fit the leftist narrative of "success = evil"
