Comedian defends real and fictitious villains using ‘conservative logic’ and it’s hilarious

If you spend any time on the internets, and if you have any conservative family members on social media that you still occasionally check in on, you might find yourself having to read through some profound rationalizing on behalf of an indefensible Republican administration.

Comedian Greg Larsen decided to ask his followers on Twitter: “Name someone who is universally agreed to be evil (genocidal dictator, serial killer etc) and I'll defend them and their actions using conservative logic.” Very quickly some posted “Kim Jong Un.” Larsen’s reply: “Show me literally one photo, one piece of footage, literally anything of Kim Jong Un killing anyone, or doing anything bad to anyone. I'll wait,” was almost not funny because of how true to life it felt. But there were more, a lot more.

Another example of class warfare. The left hate him because through hard work he became rich. It's an obvious attempt by leftists to crucify him in the mainstream media without one shred of proof. I have literally not seen one shred of proof of his guilt. August 31, 2020

And another monster.

What was the outcome of his trial? Oh wait, there wasn't one. He wasn't even charged. So could it be that instead of being a criminal he was actually just a victim of leftist hysteria? August 31, 2020

Looney Tunes.

Convenient that the footage starts on Wile E Coyote but we don't see what Roadrunner was doing before hand. So this violent antifa roadrunner could be speeding around, looking for trouble and violence and the footage starts right when the Coyote is defending himself. August 31, 2020

History.

Is there any radical leftist more violent and thuggish than Lincoln? The man basically founded antifa. Sounds like Boothe saw him as a legitimate threat and acted in self defence to me. August 31, 2020

Big fan of rubber which is recyclable. Created jobs, industry, loved family values so much that he even let young children work alongside their parents. Sure some people died but everyone dies eventually. but how many more would have died if crooked Hillary had been in charge? August 31, 2020

It's funny that the left literally hate people for simply asking questions. A group of people making simple inquiries is literally Hitler according to leftists. August 31, 2020

StarTrek fans.

The whole philosophy of the Borg is togetherness and equality. The left pretends to want those things but it's obvious they just want to agitate. If leftists hate the Borg it's clear they stand for nothing August 31, 2020

Star Wars fans.

When a leftist opposes law and order you have to wonder their motivations. Seems to me the Empire brought peace to the galaxy and it was radical leftist terrorists that were destroying that peace. Why? Because they were sad that the government wasn't giving them handouts? August 31, 2020

Simpsons fans.

Literally creates jobs for the entire town. He then tries to block out the sun so the town needs more electricity and thus CREATES MORE JOBS and a violent antifa thug named Maggie shoots him for his trouble. August 31, 2020

Very dark.

Great now the left is trying to besmirch a man who literally worked at CHILDREN'S HOSPITALS helping to cheer up sick kids by being a clown! Is there any low that the left won't sink to, attacking a children's entertainer? It's just sad. August 31, 2020

Mario fans.

Ask yourself what Mario is doing that Bowser needs to take the princess away? We've only ever heard one side of it in the MSM but it looks to me like Bowser is doing everything he can to protect princess peach from two vicious brothers who are nothing more than antifa thugs. August 31, 2020

George Miller fans.

Loved his wives and kids and the left tries to turn family values into some sick power game, because that's all the left understand. Max was an outside agitator that teamed up with radical antifa Furiosa to stir up violence and trouble. August 31, 2020

Marvel fans.

You mean the man who saved half the universe? September 1, 2020

Disney fans.

Stood up for the silent majority (hyenas) and overthrew the inner city lefty elitists. August 31, 2020

Fans of the Bible.

The man went to the cops to report a crime. End of story. He did nothing wrong he was just a responsible citizen. August 31, 2020

When Obama became the president to bring him to justice, things change.

- Didn't blow up anything personally - Wasn't even in america when 9/11 happened - Killed before he could stand trial (convenient) - Hated big government Yep, sounds like another victim of the "tolerant left" August 31, 2020

Game of Thrones was a thing, once.

So now we are just poisoning people we don't like? Sure he was young and when you're a teen you do some rebellious stuff but boys will be boys. Does that mean we poison them? Any teen who rides a skateboard or wears a backwards cap now should be poisoned? August 31, 2020

And sadly, the way many conservatives are acting right now.

Literally the hardest working virus in 2020. Creating healthcare work, bringing people together, and by every measurable standard a raging success in the virus world but that doesn't fit the leftist narrative of "success = evil" August 31, 2020

