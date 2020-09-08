Therapy for the crazy season: The sound of orcas breathing

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 08 September 2020 02:00 Hits: 5

FRIDAY HARBOR, Washington—The endangered Southern Resident orcas have been scarce in the San Juan Islands this summer, appearing for two weeks in July and then disappearing for the rest of the summer. Their appearance this year was full of hopeful signs, including several noteworthy pregnancies, and the fact that they largely appear to be well-fed.

The J pod made a reappearance here Wednesday, passing by Lime Kiln Lighthouse on the western side of San Juan Island—close enough to hear their breathing, which is a marvelously therapeutic sound that places the listener immediately in the whales’ world. In this madhouse of a political season, it was a healing sound for some of us.

So I thought I would share a video I made last summer during a similar passby (I wasn’t able to snag a video on Wednesday). And for those interested: J pod promptly turned around and headed up into Canadian waters. Hopefully we can see them in the San Juans later this weekend.

In the meantime, enjoy the therapy.

