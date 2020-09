Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 10:45 Hits: 0

Maria Kolesnikova, a prominent opponent of President Alexander Lukashenko, has allegedly been seized by masked men in Minsk and taken away in a van. Her allies have slammed the regime for using "methods of terror."

