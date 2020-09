Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 13:27 Hits: 0

Alexei Navalny is now out of a coma and "responding to verbal stimuli," a Berlin hospital has said. According to German authorities, the Russian opposition leader was poisoned with a weapons-grade Novichok nerve agent.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/russia-s-poisoned-opposition-leader-navalny-wakes-up-from-coma-in-berlin/a-54843124?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf