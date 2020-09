Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 18:00 Hits: 4

In a surprise move, President Rodrigo Duterte has pardoned a US national for the killing of transgender woman Jennifer Laude. Her death has led to calls to end the US military presence in the Philippines.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/rodrigo-duterte-pardons-us-marine-for-transgender-killing/a-54846112?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf