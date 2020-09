Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 11:41 Hits: 1

Unidentified men in black on Monday morning grabbed Maria Kolesnikova, a leading Belarusian opposition figure, and pushed her into a minibus, her campaign team reported, citing witnesses.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200907-masked-men-reportedly-seize-senior-belarusian-opposition-figure-kolesnikova