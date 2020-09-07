The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Meet the ‘Spiderman of Bangalore’ who risks his life to save trapped cats, dogs, monkeys and more

Asrar Khan Usmani, 22, has scaled walls, climbed into drainage pipes and gone into collapsed buildings – all to save the lives of animals in Bangalore, India. A certified animal healer and a surgeon’s assistant at the Cessna Lifeline Veterinary Hospital, Usmani is known around the neighbourhood and online as “Spiderman” for his impressive climbing feats. On September 2, videos of some of Usmani’s daring rescues went viral online.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/content/20200907-india-usmani-spiderman-bangalore-climb-rescue-animals

