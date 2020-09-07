Meet the ‘Spiderman of Bangalore’ who risks his life to save trapped cats, dogs, monkeys and more

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 14:22 Hits: 4

Asrar Khan Usmani, 22, has scaled walls, climbed into drainage pipes and gone into collapsed buildings – all to save the lives of animals in Bangalore, India. A certified animal healer and a surgeon’s assistant at the Cessna Lifeline Veterinary Hospital, Usmani is known around the neighbourhood and online as “Spiderman” for his impressive climbing feats. On September 2, videos of some of Usmani’s daring rescues went viral online.

