Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 18:15 Hits: 5

SKOPJE, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The growth rate of the gross domestic product (GDP) in North Macedonia decreased by 12.7 percent in the second quarter of 2020, the country's Statistical Office (SSO) said in a report on Monday.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2020/09/08/north-macedonia039s-gdp-growth-rate-down-127-pct-in-q2