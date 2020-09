Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 18:56 Hits: 5

BERLIN, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- German pharmaceutical company BioNTech SE and U.S. company Pfizer Inc. received approval on Monday for the Phase 2/3 clinical trial of their COVID-19 vaccine candidate BNT162b2 in Germany.

