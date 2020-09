Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 18:59 Hits: 5

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain called on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's government to make the return of protest leader Maria Kolesnikova its highest priority following reports that the opposition politician was detained by unidentified masked men.

