Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 11:30 Hits: 0

VENICE: Hollywood stars and top directors are getting increasingly anxious about the hold streaming giants Netflix and Amazon are exerting over cinema. Several expressed unease at the dominance streamers established during the pandemic at the Venice film festival - the first major industry ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/hollywood-netflix-amazon-streaming-13089180