Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 12:23 Hits: 3

The United Arab Emirates is planning to make its first official visit to Israel on Sept. 22 to build up the countries' agreement to normalise relations, a source familiar with the provisional itinerary said on Monday.

