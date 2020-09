Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 15:46 Hits: 4

A Paris court on Monday sat through a viewing of graphic images of the 2015 Charlie Hebdo newsroom attack scene, prompting horrified members of the audience to leave the room in tears.

