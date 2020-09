Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 18:25 Hits: 4

Greece plans to acquire arms, boost its armed forces and revamp its defence industry, the government's spokesman said on Monday, as tensions with NATO ally Turkey over energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean grow.

