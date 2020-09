Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 16:00 Hits: 4

Indians who were forced to return home, jobless, during the pandemic are finding work digging water capture pits. The pits are part of a program to restore aquifers in drought-stricken areas, and provide families with a source of income.

