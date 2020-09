Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 13:45 Hits: 2

Throughout its history, American democracy has innovated to adjust to technological change, wars, pandemics, and other shocks. Americans need to embrace the country’s diversity as a source of strength and solidarity that will allow it to meet collective challenges at home and abroad.

