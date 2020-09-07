Beware Republicans bearing gifts

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 19:00 Hits: 4

The cadre of never-Trumper Republicans just keeps growing. There's the Lincoln Project. There's Republican Voters Against Trump. There's Right Side PAC. There's 43 Alumni for Biden Super PAC. What do they have in common? They all helped build the Republican Party that chose Donald Trump. They all sat back—and even participated!—in the systematic push in the Republican Party toward white supremacy, toward authoritarianism, toward fascism. They also all have a vested interest in trying to make the nation forget that they're responsible for this monster. We can't let them.

They ignored the dog whistles of Ronald Reagan and his "law and order" campaigns. They pretended like they were just there for the fiscal conservatism. They didn't worry at all about the illegal sale of arms to Iran for hostages, or the running of a secret war in Central America, in which their next president, George H.W. Bush, was neck-deep. They were there when George W. Bush lied the nation into a disastrous war, when he and Dick Cheney broke the law and the Constitution with their warrantless surveillance of Americas. With torture. They were there while Bush and Cheney elevated voter suppression to an art.

They were there, helping John McCain along, when he chose right-wing extremist Sarah Palin as his running mate. They created the Tea Party and they were there while the Republican Party descended into full-on racism, fighting against every move made by President Barack Obama, the nation's first Black president. (Fighting against him largely because he’s Black.) They created the Federalist Society, the organization behind the takeover of the federal courts by Mitch McConnell and Trump.

They see the writing on the wall. Hell, even the U.S. Chamber of Commerce is trying to weasel its way into influence among Democrats by endorsing 23 freshmen House Democrats in this fall's elections.

And now they want rehabilitation. Now they want to be accepted back into polite company. Worse, now they want to make sure they stay relevant, that they can continue to get their consultants contracts and make their money and stay on the cocktail circuit in Washington, D.C. They're cozying up to Joe Biden and Democrats because they want to stay in the game. They want to keep their tax cuts and their comfortable lives and to make sure they have access to a Biden administration and to a Democratic House and Senate.

And because they are Republicans, they think they can buy their way in without acknowledging or atoning for their complicity with Trump. They built that monster, and they've decided that the way to save their own skins is to pick up torches and pitchforks now and turn against him. We can't help them. If they want to spend their own money on this, fine, but our money, our support, needs to go directly to Democrats.

What needs to happen is that this iteration of the Republican Party—including all those never-Trumpers who were happy to throw fuel on the fires of racism, of fascism for the past 40 years—this GOP needs to be destroyed. It needs to be defeated at the ballot box and ground into dust. Burned. The ground over it salted.

But we can have some fun while doing it:

