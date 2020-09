Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 15:32 Hits: 5

All over the world, nationalist populists have successfully stoked anti-globalist sentiment among the people who would benefit the most from international cooperation. Countering this trend will require internationalists to clarify what global solidarity really means, beginning at the upcoming UN General Assembly.

