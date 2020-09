Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 08:42 Hits: 6

Authorities in Belarus say they detained 633 protesters on September 6 as tens of thousands marched in the capital and other cities as part of the continuing opposition-led effort to pressure President Alyaksandr Lukashenka to resign.

