Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 09:35 Hits: 6

Turkmenistan's authoritarian leader Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov has warned of a cabinet reshuffle after criticizing the government for what he sees as its failure to get state-controlled media to "report the country’s successes" and "shortcomings in resolving economic problems."

