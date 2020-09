Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 14:12 Hits: 0

In an early Sunday morning tweet, Donald Trump retweeted a post stating the Laurene Powell Jobs — widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs — donated at least $500,000 to Joe Biden’s…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/trump-encourages-his-followers-to-harass-widow-of-steve-jobs-over-her-support-of-biden/