Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 14:56 Hits: 0

James Spillane, a Republican representative in the New Hampshire legislature, encouraged his Facebook followers to burn and loot any houses that have Black Lives Matter signs. He’s now being investigated…

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2020/09/republican-representative-tells-followers-to-burn-and-loot-houses-of-black-lives-matter-supporters/