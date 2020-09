Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 05:22 Hits: 6

Julian Assange could face 175 years in prison for releasing classified documents and publicizing how US military forces killed civilians. The WikiLeaks founder's extradition hearing will resume in London on Monday.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/julian-assange-uk-court-weighs-extradition-of-wikileaks-founder-to-us/a-54822777?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf