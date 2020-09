Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 08:59 Hits: 5

Saudi Arabia supports a "fair" solution for the Palestinian cause, King Salman has told Donald Trump in a phone call, as the US President praised the kingdom for opening its airspace to Israel-UAE flights.

