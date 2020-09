Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 10:02 Hits: 7

KUALA LUMPUR: Former 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Hazem Abdul Rahman could not give his testimony in the trial yet as the defence team representing Datuk Seri Najib Razak has moved to dispute his witness statement as hearsay.

