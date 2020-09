Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 10:04 Hits: 6

SEPANG: There are gradual signs of recovery in passenger traffic movement at the airports operated by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB), says Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/07/dr-wee-gradual-signs-of-recovery-in-passenger-traffic-at-mahb-airports