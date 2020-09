Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 09:29 Hits: 6

SEOUL: K-pop sensation BTS' US chart-topping single Dynamite could generate more than US$1.4 billion for the South Korean economy and thousands of new jobs in the country, a government study claimed Monday (Sep 7). The trailblazing septet cemented their prominence in the world's biggest music ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/bts-hit-dynamite-worth-us-1-4-billion-south-korea-jobs-economy-13088898