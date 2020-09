Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 09:34 Hits: 6

The European Union aims to impose economic sanctions on 31 senior Belarus officials including the country's interior minister by mid-September, three EU diplomats said, in response to an Aug. 9 election that the West says was rigged.

