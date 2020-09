Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 08:02 Hits: 6

The continent’s pandemic-response funding gap is likely to amount to some $100 billion annually over the next three years. The international community – especially the G7, the G20, and multilateral development banks – must take bold, innovative, and expeditious action to close it.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/africa-covid-19-response-funding-gap-by-brahima-coulibaly-et-al-2020-09