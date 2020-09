Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 07:11 Hits: 8

Leaders of Serbia and Kosovo are expected to meet with senior EU leaders in Brussels on September 7 on the heels of a U.S.-brokered deal last week to normalize the two Balkan neighbors' economic relations.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/serbian-kosovar-leaders-in-brussels-on-heels-of-historic-u-s--mediated-deal/30824720.html