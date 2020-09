Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 07:14 Hits: 6

The Council of State, France's top administrative court, on Sunday upheld as warranted the obligation to wear face masks imposed on the entirety of a municipality as long as it comprises multiple zones at high risk for the spread of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200907-top-french-court-approves-mandatory-covid-19-face-masks-in-high-risk-zones