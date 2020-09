Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 07:41 Hits: 6

A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the mass stabbings in Britain's second city Birmingham that left one person dead and two critically wounded, police said Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/uk-police-arrest-man-over-birmingham-mass-stabbings-13088626