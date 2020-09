Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 07:56 Hits: 8

BEIJING: China on Monday (Sep 7) refrained from renewing the expiring press credentials for journalists from US media outlets, two of the affected news organisations reported, amid an ongoing tussle with the United States over journalist visas. The move comes as Chinese journalists in the United ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/china-united-states-journalist-visa-renewal-13088628