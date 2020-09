Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 06:57 Hits: 8

TOKYO: The Japanese government has guaranteed most of a loan to Nissan Motor Co from the Development Bank of Japan (DBJ), a source said, taking its guarantee to more than 40% of 713 billion yen ($6.7 billion) in finance for Japan's No.2 automaker.

