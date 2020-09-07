One Dead And Several Injured After Uk’s Stabbing Incident

Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 01:55 Hits: 4

At least one person Sunday died and seven were injured in a series of knife attacks in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

A statement released by local authorities said that "One man died tragically; another man and a woman were seriously injured and five others were also injured, although their wounds are not believed to be life-threatening."

The Police is looking for a suspect in connection with the "random" knife attacks, which took place over a two-hour period. Chief Superintendent Steve Graham assured that what happened is not related to terrorism.

The police chief said it appeared to be a "random attack" and added that officers are still investigating the motive. However, there is no indication that it was a terrorist or gang-related act.

”At 12:30am police were called to reports of a stabbing in #Birmingham city centre. We immediately attended, a number of other stabbings were reported in the area shortly after.” @mi6rogue can confirm this was part of a 12-hour long fight between youth gangs. #Birmingham... pic.twitter.com/jpI2Zvx5UB September 6, 2020

Last June, three people were killed in a similar knife incident in a park in Reading, west London, in what British authorities called a terrorist act.

The police received the first warnings around 00:30 local time and the events took place in a zone with a large number of bars and nightclubs, between the LGTBI area and Chinatown in Birmingham.

After the event, the police cordoned off the area in the center of the city, while emergency teams moved the injured to hospitals.

Birmingham Mayor Andy Street said that "the area is calm" and recommended the citizens to continue with their routines.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/one-dead-and-several-injured-after-uks-stabbing-incident-20200906-0013.html