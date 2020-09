Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 02:10 Hits: 7

A London hearing resumes on Monday to decide if WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange should be extradited to the United States to face trial over the publication of secrets relating to the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200907-assange-s-legal-battle-to-avoid-us-espionage-trial-resumes-in-london