Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 05:47 Hits: 5

With coronavirus cases surging as a new school year begins, many Spanish parents are refusing to send their children back to class despite the threat of sanctions.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200907-as-covid-19-cases-soar-in-spain-new-school-year-comes-too-soon-for-some