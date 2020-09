Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 06:30 Hits: 10

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama): The Selayang Magistrate's Court ordered two factory workers to be remanded for six days from Monday (Sept 7) for investigations into the pollution of a river by discharged effluents that disrupted water supplies to 1.2 million people over the past four days.

