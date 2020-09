Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 06:42 Hits: 8

KOTA KINABALU: Sabah is capable of prospering and becoming an industrialised state even if the Federal Government does not help, says Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2020/09/07/sabah-can-prosper-even-if-federal-govt-does-not-help-says-shafie