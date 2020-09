Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 03:16 Hits: 7

President Tayyip Erdogan told European Council President Charles Michel on Sunday the EU's stance towards the East Mediterranean would be a test of its sincerity, calling on it to take an impartial stance in Turkey's row with Greece.

