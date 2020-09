Category: World Published on Monday, 07 September 2020 03:45 Hits: 7

Saudi Arabia's King Salman told US President Donald Trump in a phone call on Sunday that the kingdom was eager to achieve a fair and permanent solution to the Palestinian issue, which he said was the main starting point of the kingdom's proposed Arab Peace Initiative, the state news agency reported.

