Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 11:25 Hits: 8

One man has been killed and seven people are wounded after late-night stabbings in the center of Birmingham. Police are still investigating, but have said there is no sign the attack is "terror-related."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/british-police-open-murder-probe-after-random-knife-attack/a-54829715?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf