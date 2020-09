Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 16:58 Hits: 9

Hundreds of campers staying at a popular reservoir had to be rescued, as a wildfire quickly spread in California's Sierra National Forest. The region is undergoing an extreme, record-setting heat wave.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/california-wildfire-dozens-airlifted-from-sierra-national-forest/a-54834584?maca=en-rss-en-world-4025-rdf