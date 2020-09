Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 18:10 Hits: 10

Japan's southern regions are bracing for the second typhoon in a week. Seven prefectures have ordered mass evacuations but the mass movement of people is being hampered by coronavirus distancing measures.

