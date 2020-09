Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 05:11 Hits: 0

Germany, the current head of the European Union, will discuss possible sanctions on Russia over the poisoning of Alexei Navalny if the Kremlin does not provide an explanation soon, its foreign minister said Sunday.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200906-german-fm-threatens-russia-with-sanctions-over-navalny-poisoning