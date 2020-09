Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 10:32 Hits: 10

US President Donald Trump has demanded that Fox News fire its national security correspondent after she confirmed parts of a bombshell story about the president referring to fallen US soldiers as "suckers" and "losers".

