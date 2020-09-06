Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 15:35 Hits: 8

On September 7, 1940, the Luftwaffe launched the Blitz, starting with an aerial attack aimed mainly at the Port of London. The Nazi bombing campaign against Britain killed some 43,000 civilians, with raids on cities across the country lasting until May 1941. However, the Blitz did not achieve any military objectives or break British morale, failing to diminish the UK as a thorn in Adolf Hitler’s side.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200906-harrowing-destruction-limited-military-impact-the-blitz-80-years-on