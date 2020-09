Category: World Published on Sunday, 06 September 2020 16:02 Hits: 11

More than 30 horses have been mutilated or killed in violent attacks across France since February, with cases rising in recent weeks. French authorities are no closer to finding a motive behind the attacks, but have warned the public not to take matters into their own hands.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/20200906-french-police-struggle-to-solve-mystery-of-violent-horse-attacks